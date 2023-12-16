Amitabh Bachchan shocked as Suhana clueless about father Shah Rukh Khan’s Padma Shri win

During her appearance on the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15,' actress Suhana Khan, who made her debut with the film 'The Archies,' faced embarrassment when unable to answer a question about her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana joined the show alongside director Zoya Akhtar and fellow cast members, including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

During the Super Sandook round, Zoya, Suhana and Vedang were asked: "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?"

The options given were Padma Shri, Legion of Honour, L'Etoile d'Or +, and Volpi Cup. Suhana gave the wrong answer and said 'Padma Shri'. The correct answer was the Volpi Cup.

Host of the show Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised by Suhana's cluelessness about her father SRK.

The 'Sarkar' actor said: "The daughter doesn't know what awards her father has received. Her father just told her that the person sitting in front of her had played his father's role. So ask him to take it easy with the questions. I asked such an easy question. But she couldn't answer."

Amitabh continued and said: "And in 2005, Shah Rukh Khan received Padma Shri."

"Kaun Banega Crorepati 15" airs on Sony.

