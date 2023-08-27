Malayalam
Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to come together on screen after 17 years

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2023 11:11 AM IST
After a 17-year hiatus since their last on-screen collaboration in 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', the iconic Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan are poised to make their comeback together in a new project.

Big B and SRK were last seen in the 2006 romantic film ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, written and directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher. It explored the themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships.

According to a source: “There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet, but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.”

The duo had previously shared the screen in iconic movies like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, and ‘Veer Zaara’.

SRK was seen in a cameo role as ‘Mohan Bhargav’, a former NASA scientist, in the fantasy action adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, while Amitabh was seen in the pivotal role of Raghu, the guru of Brahmansh.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting the 15th season of quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He next has ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and ‘Butterfly’ in the pipeline.

SRK is gearing up for the release of his action thriller ‘Jawan’. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, while Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in a special appearance. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’. SRK also has ‘Dunki’ in his kitty.
(With IANS inputs)

