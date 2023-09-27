Double Dhamaka for Tovino Thomas as '2018' gets selected as India's official entry at Oscars

Tovino Thomas, who won the Best Asian Actor at the Septimius Awards held recently for his performance in '2018' is overjoyed to hear that the film has been selected as India's official entry at the Oscars 2024. The actor took to Instagram to share his happiness, adding that the double recognition is a 'double dhamaka' for him.

“Only yesterday, I had received the Best Asian Actor trophy at the Septimius Awards. I had shared my happiness with you all regarding the same. Now, when I woke up in the morning, I get to hear another happy news. I am so happy with all the recognition that is coming our way. It is a double dhamaka,” he said.

The actor added that he thought the claps and appreciation for the film was the biggest recognition the team could receive. “However, I am glad to learn that more recognition is coming our way. This is every Malayali's personal cinema,” he said. Meanwhile, the film's director Jude Anthany Joseph is happy that his survival thriller has been selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars. "This is as good as winning the Oscars. I just do not know how happy I am as this is news that shocked me. This is God’s blessing," said Jude.

'2018' also known as '2018: Everyone is a Hero' is an epic survival drama film that tells the tale of the 2018 floods that ravaged Kerala. A total of 483 people lost their lives in the movie, which portrayed the tragedy quite well. It took Jude six months to shoot the film in different parts of Kerala, besides Tirunelveli and Hyderabad.The film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Gibin Gopinath among others.