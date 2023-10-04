Precious moments: Sumalatha shares throwback pictures of son on his birthday

Veteran actor and Mandya MP Sumalatha penned a heartfelt note to her son Abhishek on his birthday. The actor known for her notable work in South India and Bollywood, spoke about her love for her son, while sharing past and present pictures of the two together. Abhishek is Sumalatha and the late Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh's only son. Sumalatha and Ambareesh who got married in 1991, welcomed Abhishek in 1993.

“My dearest Abi , you are the most precious gift that life gave me . Have cherished & treasured each and every moment & stage of your life . On your birthday , I wish for you never ending happiness. That's the only thing you should seek & get .Happiness always,” she wrote, while sharing a picture of Abhishek as a child. The other photo was taken during Abhishek's marriage, which was held in June.

Many people, including people from the film industry, commented under the post and wished Abhishek on his birthday. Abhishek has been following his parents' footsteps by making his debut in the Kannada romantic action film 'Amar'. He tied the knot with Aviva Bidapa, who is a fashion designer and model. The marriage was a grand affair and was attended by several yesteryear actors from the South Indian industry, including Suhasini Maniratnam, Lissy, Radhika, Nadiya Moidu, Vani Ganapathy, Menaka, Swapna, Aruna, among others.