Mammootty has got a competition now: Indrans' striking new pics go viral

Malayalees love Indrans. They feel a strange kinship with him. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that he had very humble beginnings. Today Indrans has evolved beyond a mere comedy actor and has surprised everyone with his versatility. Now his recent photo shoots have stunned social media. His stylish photo shoot for Manorama Health magazine is winning hearts. Many are saying that Indrans is tough competition for Mammootty. Having said that they think he still retains his innocence in these stills. Way to go Indrans!!!

In the latter part of his career, he achieved recognition for his portrayal of character roles. He earned the National Film Awards-Special Mention for his outstanding performance in 'Home' in 2023 and secured the Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention for his role in 'Apothecary' in 2014. Additionally, in 2018, Indrans clinched the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his exceptional performance in 'Aalorukkam'.