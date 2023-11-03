From 'Raththam' to 'Month of Madhu': New OTT releases this weekend

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Raththam

This film directed by C S Amudhan features Vijay Antony and Mahima Nambiar in the lead. The investigation thriller revolves media house editor Chezhiyan's cold-blooded murder. Chezhiyan's friend and journalist Ranjith Kumar (played by Vijay Antony) begins an investigation into his death. The movie also features Aravinth and Sivalingam Babu in prominent roles. The movie hit theatres on October 6.

Streaming on Prime Video

Month of Madhu

This sweet romantic drama revolves around a couple who are at the brink of divorce. However, a third person gets involved and this brings a change in each other's lives. The movie featuring Naveen Chandra and Swathi Reddy is directed by Sreekanth Nagothi. The Telugu film focuses on self love and the complexities of relationships in a novel way.

Streaming on Aha

Mad

The Telugu-language comedy drama tells the story of three friends – Manoj, Ashok and Damodhar. There are plenty of humourous exchanges between the friends and the film is perfect for anyone who would love to spent their weekend reminiscing about their time on the college campus. The movie directed by Kalyan Shankar features Anthony, Ravi Anthony and Raghu Babu.

Streaming on Netflix

Tamil Kudimagan

This Tamil film directed by Esakki Karvannan features Cheran, Lal, Aruldoss, Vela Ramamoorthy, in prominent roles and revolves around a man from the oppressed caste who is trying to chart a path for himself. However, his oppressors don't want him to find redemption and choose devious methods to thwart his plans. They also keep reminding him of his place in society and are ruthless in their pursuit.

Streaming on Aha Tamil

P I Meena

This series has private investigator Meena trying to crack a hit-and-run case. However, her personal life also comes in the way of her investigation, which puts her in a difficult position. She is soon entangled in a web of conspiracies. The series directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya and set in Kolkata features Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, and Vinay Pathak in the lead.

Streaming on Prime Video

Jawan

This Atlee film stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. The movie discusses contemporary issues and the corruption and evil that exists in the echelons of power. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The movie hit theatres on September 7.

Streaming on Netflix