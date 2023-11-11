Malayalam
FIR filed against unidentified individuals over Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

Published: November 11, 2023 09:53 AM IST
The Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Friday against unidentified individuals regarding a widely circulated deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna. The FIR cites sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code, addressing forgery, and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act, filed at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Teams have been formed, and an investigation is underway. Additionally, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the city police on the same day, urging action against the accused in connection with the video.

The viral video on Instagram, initially thought to feature Rashmika Mandanna, was unveiled as a deepfake of Zara Patel. The video was eerily realistic from a deepfake perspective, but a discerning eye could spot a significant discrepancy at the 1-second mark, where the deepfake transitioned from Zara Patel to Rashmika.

