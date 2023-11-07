Rashmika Mandanna thanks Amitabh Bachchan for standing up against her deepfake video

Rashmika Mandanna is making headlines due to the viral spread of a deepfake video featuring her. Her co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, has responded to the video, calling for 'legal action.' Bachchan's exact words were, 'Yes this is a strong case for legal'.

In a show of gratitude, Rashmika Mandanna took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening and expressed her thanks to Amitabh, saying, 'Thank you for standing up for me, sir. I feel safe in a country with leaders like you'. Rashmika and Amitabh collaborated on the 2022 release, 'Goodbye', which also featured Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, and others.

A journalist had stepped up to verify the video's fraudulent nature, highlighting the pressing need for legal and regulatory frameworks to address deepfakes in India. The viral video on Instagram, initially thought to feature Rashmika Mandanna, was unveiled as a deepfake of Zara Patel.