Gold prices in Kerala fell twice on Monday, with a total decline of ₹2,360 per sovereign. The price of a gram of gold dropped by ₹110 in the morning, followed by a further fall of ₹135 per gram in the afternoon update, as the rates in international markets fell following the US-China tariff deal.

The United States and China said that they had agreed to a deal to cut tariffs for 90 days, helping the dollar to climb while dampening investor sentiment toward gold. The US will cut extra tariffs it imposed on Chinese imports in April this year to 30 per cent from 145 per cent and Chinese duties on US imports will fall to 10 per cent from 125 per cent, the two sides said on Monday. The new measures are effective for 90 days.

As the international trade tensions are easing, gold—traditionally seen as a safe haven—is losing its appeal, with markets stabilising and risk appetite returning. Gold prices were down at $3,215.07 an ounce on Monday, according to Reuters while silver rates slid to $32.11 an ounce.

The price of 18-karat gold also declined in Kerala, now standing at ₹7,210 per gram. Silver prices in the state were recorded at ₹108 per gram.

With the international gold prices expected to decline, the price in the domestic market could also see volatility in the coming days, raising hopes for customers and jewellers alike.