The rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border have taken a toll on Bollywood, with the sequel to 'Sanam Teri Kasam' now shelved after lead actor Harshvardhan Rane refused to work with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. The film, which recently found renewed success in theatres, had a sequel in the works, but political fallout following Operation Sindoor and heated comments from Pakistani celebrities derailed the project.

After Harshvardhan stepped away from the film, Mawra called his decision a 'PR stunt'. The actor has now responded strongly on social media.

Reacting to Mawra’s remarks, Harshvardhan wrote on Instagram:

‘That sounded like an attempt at a personal attack. Fortunately, I have the tolerance to overlook such attempts — but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity.’

Without directly naming Mawra at first, he added:

‘An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop — it's called weeding. The farmer doesn't need a PR team for this act, it's called common sense.’

He continued: ‘I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as “cowardly”.’

In a clear reference to Mawra’s earlier statement, Harshvardhan also said:

‘So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks. I never mentioned her name or resorting to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard.’

Meanwhile, following growing calls to ban Pakistani actors in India, the makers of 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' have confirmed that Mawra Hocane is no longer part of the project.