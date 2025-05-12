Anurag Kashyap who was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Rifle Club' expressed his gratitude to Vijay Sethupathi who helped him during a difficult time in his life. The actor, during a session with The Huddle by The Hindu, revealed that Vijay helped him land a role in 'Maharaja', which eased his financial burden while planning his daughter Aaliyah's marriage.

The two, according to Anurag, got to know each other well during the post-production of the filmmaker's movie 'Kennedy'. "During post-production for Kennedy, I kept bumping into Vijay Sethupathi at my neighbour’s place. He (Vijay) had helped me in 'Kennedy' and I had given him a 'Thank You' card in the film'," said Anurag.

He also recollected how he spoke to Vijay about his daughter's wedding and the difficulty arranging the expenses. "I told him, ‘I need to get my daughter married next year, and I don’t think I can afford it.’ And Vijay said, ‘We’ll help you.’ And that’s how Maharaja happened," he recalled during the session.

Anurag who is known for his different fimmaking style is currently busy with projects in South India. The filmmaker is now focused on acting and has made an indelible mark as a villain in films like 'Maharaja' and 'Rifle Club'. He claimed that he won't work in Bollywood anymore because of its increased focus on commercial success over the film's merit. Vijay, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of the Tamil comedy-actioner 'Ace' directed by Arunmuga Kumar.