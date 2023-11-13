Malayalam
Entertainment

Prabhas's 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' trailer to release on this date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2023 09:37 AM IST
Salaar movie
Salaar movie posters. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

The trailer for 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, is set to be released on December 1, according to a statement from the makers, Hombale Films. Since the Salaar teaser's debut in July, fans have eagerly awaited the unveiling of the film's trailer. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu also join the cast of Salaar, scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22, 2023, at 7:19 PM. Additionally, the makers have revealed plans for an IMAX release.

Celebrating this announcement, the makers shared a new poster on social media with the caption, 'Gear up for explosive celebrations #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer is set to detonate on Dec 1st at 7:19 PM Happy Deepavali Everyone'.

With the trailer release news finally unveiled, anticipation grows to catch a deeper glimpse into the action-packed universe created by Prashanth Neel. The excitement further escalates as audiences look forward to witnessing the collaboration of two powerhouse figures in Indian cinema: KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, coming together for the first time to craft a cinematic spectacle like no other.

