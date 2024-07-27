Malayalam
Abhishek Bachchan chooses Aishwarya Rai's favourite number for his new car

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2024 11:38 AM IST
Abhishek and Aishwarya
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Photo: Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan has won hearts with a touching gesture towards his wife, Aishwarya Rai. Recently, the actor was photographed in Mumbai, joined by the rumoured couple Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. But it was not just the company that caught the public's eye.

Following the release of Abhishek's pictures, paparazzo Yogen Shah took to Instagram to reveal an intriguing detail: Abhishek’s new car features the number 5050, which happens to be Aishwarya’s favourite number. Shah wrote, “Aishwarya Rai’s favourite car number is 5050, and Abhishek Bachchan’s new car number is also 5050. Today, he was out celebrating with Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Suhana Khan. Love is life, and it is forever.”

This revelation has delighted fans of the couple, who have been married for 17 years. The gesture comes after Abhishek recently made headlines for liking a post about divorce, offering a reassuring sign of their enduring bond.

