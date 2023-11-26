It's not necessary to believe in 'faltu feminism': Neena Gupta

Actress Neena Gupta recently spoke about her perspectives on feminism and the notion of 'women being equal to men.' In a recent interview, the actress challenged the idea of equality between genders, emphasizing that she does not subscribe to the belief that men and women are inherently equal. Neena Gupta cited her own life as an example, asserting that women require the presence of men.

During an interaction with Ranveer Allahbbadia, Neena Gupta stated, "It's not necessary to believe in 'faltu feminism' or the idea that 'women are equal to men.' Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That’s the main message I want to convey. Additionally, men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal."

Sharing a personal experience, she recounted, "I had to catch a flight once at 6 am. I did not have a boyfriend at that time. I came out of the house at 4 am, and it was dark. A man started following me; I went back to my house and I missed my flight. The next day I booked the same flight. But I stayed at my male friend’s house, and he dropped me off. I need a man," the 64-year-old actress added.