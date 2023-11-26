I needed the human and actor inside Mammootty to play Mathew Devsassy: Jeo Baby

Director Jeo Baby is currently savouring the success of his recent film, 'Kaathal - The Core,' which stars Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead roles. In a recent interview with Manorama Online, Jeo shared insights about the movie and its casting. According to Jeo, upon hearing the story for the first time, Mammootty's face immediately came to mind. He was convinced that an actor with a deep understanding of social issues, like Mammootty, should play the character of Mathew Devassy. Jeo expressed that Mammootty, with both his humanity and acting prowess, was the perfect fit for this role.

Jeo emphasized that he doesn't intentionally infuse politics into his films, recognizing that movies also serve as a form of entertainment. However, being a part of society means that the issues within it inevitably affect him. Jeo noted that perhaps this is why movies with social causes tend to come his way. He clarified that his focus is on creating films that resonate with him personally, aiming to contribute more such movies with meaningful impact.