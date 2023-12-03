‘Kumbalangi Nights’ fame Sheela Rajkumar announces divorce

Actor and Bharatanaytam dancer Sheela Rajkumar, who rose to fame with her noteworthy performance in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ has announced her divorce from her husband Thambi Chozhan. The actor took to social media to announce the end of her marriage. "I am leaving the marital bond, thank you and love" – tweeted the actress, tagging her husband Chozhan. Thambi Chozhan runs an acting workshop. The reason for their divorce remains undisclosed.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, having fallen in love during Sheela’s involvement in a short film directed by Chozhan. They got married despite objections from the family. Sheela entered the film industry in 2016 with ‘Aarathu Sinam,’ and her career trajectory shifted significantly with the movie ‘To Let’. Her role as Sathi in the Malayalam film ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ further solidified her standing.

She has also worked played prominent roles in‘Mandela,’ ‘Pichaikaran 2,’ ‘Jothi,’ and ‘Noodles.' Additionally, she made a cameo appearance in ‘Jigarthanda Double X,’ directed by Karthik Subbaraj.