Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth file for divorce after living separately for 2 years: Report

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush, who announced their separation over two years ago, have now initiated divorce proceedings. According to an India Today report, the couple recently filed for divorce at the Chennai family court.

Citing sources, India Today reported that Dhanush and Aishwarya have opted for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13 B. Their petition is set to be heard in court soon. The couple has been living separately for the past two years.

Following their separation, Aishwarya made a directorial comeback with the film 'Lal Salaam'. The movie also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Meanwhile, Dhanush's latest appearance was in 'Captain Miller', which premiered on Prime Video on February 9.