Malavika, daughter of star couple Jayaram and Parvathy, got engaged recently. A video and several pictures from the engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media. Kalidas, his fiance Tarini Kalingarayar, and Parvathy escorted Malavika to the stage. The video also captured Malavika becoming teary-eyed after the ring exchange ceremony. As per reports, only close friends attended the ceremony.

Malavika had recently introduced her fiance through social media. However, the model, who is expected to debut in Mollywood soon, did not reveal the name of the person or other details.

Malavika's brother and Kalidas Jayaram also recently got engaged to his girlfriend and model Tarini. She was the third runner-up in the Miss Universe India 2021 contest and graduated in Visual Communication. Kalidas’ latest release 'Rajni' written and directed by Vinil Scaria Varghese, hit theatres on December 8.