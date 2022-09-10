Who is the mystery girl in Jayaram's Onam family photoshoot?

Ever since the family picture of Kalidas Jayaram was posted online, people are curious to know about the identity of the girl standing next to Kalidas in the photo. Kalidas Jayaram had shared the family picture on Onam. When they spotted a girl along with Jayaram, Parvathy, Malavika, and Kalidas, everyone wanted to know who the mystery girl was sitting near Kalidas.

Now, to satiate our readers' curiosity, we dug up some information about the girl. We learnt that the girl is none other than Tarini Kalingarayar who is a model and 2021 Liva Miss Diva runner-up. Tarini has also shared the same picture on her Instagram. A visual communication graduate, Tarini is a close friend of Kalidas.

Though Kalidas usually posts family pictures frequently on his social media pages, this is the first time that someone other than a family member is posing along with the family. That’s precisely the reason behind everyone's curiosity. Kalidas’s latest release is the critically acclaimed Pa Ranjith’s 'Nachathiram Nagargirithu'.