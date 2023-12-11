Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Ramji Rao Speaking': Even after 30 years, viewers can't get over the vintage humour

Princy Alexander
Princy Alexander
Published: December 11, 2023 04:03 PM IST
Ramji Rao Speaking
Ramji Rao Speaking poster. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Thiruvananthapuram: The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2023 paid homage to 'Ramji Rao Speaking' on the fourth day of the week-long festival. The crowd assembled to watch the film, which was screened at the New Screen 3 theatre in the Homage section, was a testament to the adulation the film continues to receive.

Many were vocal about how they miss the humour that was part of Malayalam movies in the past and opined that political correctness has affected the movie-viewing experience in present-day Malayalam cinema. They also shared their love for the late director Siddique and films of the Siddique-Lal duo.

"These are films that have a lot of repeat value. I had watched 'Ramji Rao Speaking' several times on TV and had wanted to watch it on the big screen. Also, the kind of humour that existed then was different. Today, comedy films are made differently, almost like the humour is forced. Films like 'Ramji Rao Speaking' should be restored and kept," said Vignesh from Palakkad.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sooraj, who hails from Malappuram, said it was the appreciation for vintage humour that compelled him to watch the movie at IFFK. "I watched the film when I was a child and I wanted to see it on the big screen. I laugh a lot whenever I see those phone call scenes. Even the Mukesh and Sai Kumar combo was excellent," he said.

Shyam, a journalism student, pointed out that Mukesh in a recent interview revealed how Siddique and Lal were able to craft such timeless classic humour. "They would allow actors to improvise dialogues only if it stood a notch above what was in the script. The comedy meter that the actors maintained was also exceptional," he said.

Meanwhile, Ashish Nera, a Haryana-based film student who had watched the Hindi remake of 'RRS' (Hera Pheri) by Priyadarshan, said he came to the IFFK venue on Monday just to watch the original film by the Siddique-Lal combo.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.