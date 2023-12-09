'Kaathal' remains a favourite even at IFFK 2023; Sudhi claims booking closed within half an hour

Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal - The Core,' starring Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead roles, continues to be a crowd favourite. Actor Sudhi Kozhikode, who played Thankan in the movie, claimed that reservations for the film's IFFK 2023 screening on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 11:45 AM, were filled within half an hour of the booking window opening.

The festival organisers were unable to verify the assertion, yet the festival's ticket booking app confirmed that online reservations are fully booked.

Sudhi expressed that it was a genuine honour to attend IFFK as a participant, as he believes the festival consistently curates a superior selection of movies compared to other film festivals. He recalled attending IFFI in Goa for the promotion of 'Kaathal'. He highlighted that the tickets got sold out remarkably quickly at IFFK, indicating that the movie has truly resonated with viewers. According to Sudhi, the cast and crew of 'Kaathal' will be present at their screening on Sunday.

Despite receiving criticism from a faction within the LGBTQ community over its handling of certain subject matters, activists present at IFFK showed solidarity to Jeo Baby in the incident at Farook College, Kozhikode. The director expressed his disappointment on social media after a program he was scheduled to attend was unexpectedly cancelled without prior notification.