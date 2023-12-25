Malayalam
You have come a long way: Anaswara's Rajan pens note for little sister

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 25, 2023 12:36 PM IST Updated: December 25, 2023 01:17 PM IST
Anaswara and Aiswarya Rajan
Anaswara and Aiswarya Rajan. Photo: Instagram
Actress Anaswara Rajan is receiving widespread acclaim for her strong performance in the recent Mohanlal starrer 'Neru', directed by Jeethu Joseph. In the film, Anaswara takes on the role of Sara, a blind girl who becomes the victim of a violent sexual assault.

Amidst the praise for her impactful performance, Anaswara's sister, Aiswarya Rajan, has penned a heartfelt note celebrating her sister's triumphant journey. Aiswarya reflects on the challenges Anaswara has faced, particularly in dealing with cyberbullying and character assassination due to her career choices. Despite these adversities, Aiswarya commends Anaswara for navigating through difficulties with remarkable maturity.

In a social media post, Aiswarya expresses, "You have come a long way through your hard work. You faced a lot of difficulties in your journey so far, and it is only because of your maturity and resilience that you moved forward. You kept going forward and, above all, you also prepared us for that journey."  

