'Mike' starring Anaswara Rajan to stream on this OTT platform from October 21

'Mike' which hit theatres on August 19, has finally locked an OTT release date.The film, starring 'Super Saranya' fame Anaswara Rajan and debutant actor Ranjith Sajeev, discusses LGBTQ issues and the complex stage a young free-spirited woman (Sarah) who believes she is a man trapped in a woman's body.

'Mike' is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and bankrolled by Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham. Ranjith plays Antony who is struggling to overcome the depression phase he is in. With elaborate dance moves and stunts, 'Mike' can well be called Ranjith's launchpad in movies, considering that his parents, Anne and Sajeev, have also bankrolled quite some number of films in Mollywood.

State award-winning music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the movie, which is all set to stream on Manorama Max from October 21.

There are reports that the movie might stream on other major platforms, but that is yet to be confirmed.