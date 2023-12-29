Thousands throng streets to pay tribute to Vijayakanth; Rajinikanth says actor will live forever in people's hearts

Massive crowds thronged the streets to pay their tribute to actor-politician Vijayakanth who passed away in Chennai on Thursday. The actor fondly called Captain, after he played the iconic character Captain Prabhakaran in the titular film, will be cremated with state honours and the last rites will be held on the premises of the DMDK party headquarters on Friday evening.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who canceled the shoot of 'Vettaiyan' rushed to Chennai from Kanyakumari district to pay his last respects. He laid a garland on the decorated casket and almost cried when he recounted two incidents that showed Vijayakanth's values and the importance he attached to friendship and supporting colleagues.

Rajinikanth said that though crores of men and women live and die in this world, it is only a few like Vijayakanth and people of his ilk who live forever in the hearts of people.

He said though Vijayakanth would get angry at several occasions, he was not a selfish man. "The monicker captain is very appropriate for Vijayakanth," he told reporters, praising the departed actor.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with his cabinet colleauges laid a wreath and paid rich tributes to the departed leader, describing him as a beloved friend who scaled the heights of cinema and shone in public life through his dedicated work. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior party leaders also paid floral tributes. Describing Vijayakanth as 'dear brother,' the former chief minster said the DMDK founder won laurels both as a leader and as an actor in the world of cinema. Besides celebrities, common people, party workers, fans and admirers stood in unending lines in the nooks and crannies of Koyambedu to pay their last respects.

(With PTI inputs)