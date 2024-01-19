From 'Indian Police Force' to 'The Marvels': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Indian Police Force (Hindi)

Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty take the lead roles in 'Indian Police Force,' directed by Rohit Shetty. As part of Shetty's fictional Cop Universe, the show highlights the courageous lives of Indian police officers, portraying their dedication and bravery across diverse Indian settings amidst the challenges of crime and justice.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 19.

The Marvels

The Marvels, the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a follow-up to the TV miniseries Ms Marvel (2022), explores the repercussions of Carol Danvers's (Brie Larson) actions, which resulted in the destruction of the Supreme Intelligence and a destructive civil war within the Kree empire. This conflict leaves their home world, Hala, in ruins. Dar-Benn, the new Kree leader, stumbles upon one of two Quantum Bands, utilizing it to create jump points.

Available to buy and rent on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video

Kubra (Turkish)

Kubra is a Turkish thriller drama movie that unfolds the story of Gokhan Ahinolu. His ordinary life takes a dramatic turn after he receives an enigmatic message from an unknown entity. Initially sceptical, Gokhan's curiosity is aroused as these cryptic communications gradually intertwine with his reality, leading him on a path of transformation and self-discovery.

Streaming on Netflix from January 18.

Sixty Minutes (German)

Sixty Minutes is a gripping high-stakes film that combines action, drama, and sports. It revolves around Octavio 'Ox' Rodriguez, an MMA fighter confronted with a difficult choice: attend his daughter's birthday party or risk losing custody forever by missing his match. Octavio's decision to prioritize his daughter sets off a chain of events involving dangerous figures from the underworld of MMA.

Streaming on Netflix from January 19.

Cristóbal Balenciaga (Spanish)

'Cristóbal Balenciaga' is a biographical drama series that traces the remarkable life of the iconic Spanish fashion designer. Starting from his modest origins in Getaria, the series unfolds Balenciaga's journey to becoming a revered figure in global haute couture. It captures his ascent to the pinnacle of the fashion world, showcasing his revolutionary designs and enduring influence on the fashion industry. Alberto San Juan takes on the role of the titular designer in the series.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from January 19.