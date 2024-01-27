Tom Hanks movie marathon: A weekend binge-watch for every movie lover

Whether you're a dedicated Tom Hanks fan or just someone who appreciates quality cinema, his remarkable body of work is undoubtedly worth exploring. Here's a curated list of some of the finest Tom Hanks movies that you can indulge in for the weekend.

The Green Mile

Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) strolled down the mile with an assortment of convicts, yet none had left an impression quite like John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan). Coffey, a black man convicted of the brutal killing of two young sisters, possessed the physical strength to harm anyone, but his demeanour speak otherwise. Despite his simple and naive nature, coupled with a deep fear of the dark, Coffey seemed to harbour an extraordinary, almost supernatural gift. Paul found himself questioning the true guilt of Coffey in the heinous murders of the two girls.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is a cinematic gem that requires no introduction; it's a masterpiece widely recognized by movie enthusiasts. Forrest (Tom Hanks), who is deemed slow-witted, has never considered himself disadvantaged, thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field). His life is anything but restricted, whether excelling as a college football star, serving in Vietnam, or captaining a shrimp boat. Forrest's childlike optimism becomes an inspiration to those around him. However, the person he cares about the most, his childhood love, the sweet yet troubled Jenny (Robin Wright), proves to be the most challenging to save.

Saving Private Ryan

Leading his men behind enemy lines, Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) undertakes a mission to locate Private James Ryan, who has lost three brothers in combat. Amid the harsh realities of war, the search for Ryan becomes a transformative experience for each man, as they embark on personal journeys and uncover their inner strength to overcome an uncertain future with honour, decency, and courage.

Cast Away

Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks), an excessively punctual FedEx executive, finds himself on a journey to Malaysia when his plane crashes over the Pacific Ocean during a storm. As the sole survivor, Chuck washes ashore on a deserted island. Unable to sail away or contact help, he learns the art of survival on the island, enduring for years with only his handmade volleyball companion, Wilson, for company.

The Terminal

Upon arriving at JFK in New York, Eastern European tourist Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks) faces an unexpected twist of fate as war erupts in his home country, entangling him in international politics. Due to the conflict, the Department of Homeland Security prevents his entry or exit from the United States, leaving him stranded at JFK indefinitely. Living within the confines of the airport, Viktor develops a connection with a flight attendant (Catherine Zeta-Jones).