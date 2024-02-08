Malayalam
Rashmika Mandanna responds to social media claim of charging Rs 5 crore per film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2024 01:34 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Rashmika Mandanna responded to claims on social media suggesting that she is now charging Rs 4-5 crore per film following the success of her latest release, 'Animal'.Replying to a post shared by a media company, the actor expressed her amusement, questioning the source of such information. She wrote, 'Says who I wonder. After seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it, and if my producers ask why, then I’ll just say, ‘The media out there is saying this sir, and I think I should live up to their words. What do I do?’

Netizens swiftly reacted to Rashmika's response, with one user affirming her worth by stating, "She deserved every penny of it." Another individual praised her performance, contrasting it with established award-winning actors, indicating that she surpassed their talents.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, garnered mixed reviews upon its release. The film's portrayal of themes and characters sparked controversy, with some criticizing its perceived misogyny. The plot revolves around a son's obsessive relationship with his father, diving into complex familial dynamics.

