Rashmika Mandanna responds to social media claim of charging Rs 5 crore per film

Actor Rashmika Mandanna responded to claims on social media suggesting that she is now charging Rs 4-5 crore per film following the success of her latest release, 'Animal'.Replying to a post shared by a media company, the actor expressed her amusement, questioning the source of such information. She wrote, 'Says who I wonder. After seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it, and if my producers ask why, then I’ll just say, ‘The media out there is saying this sir, and I think I should live up to their words. What do I do?’

Netizens swiftly reacted to Rashmika's response, with one user affirming her worth by stating, "She deserved every penny of it." Another individual praised her performance, contrasting it with established award-winning actors, indicating that she surpassed their talents.

BUZZ⚠️#RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success 🏃



From inside reports, Currently she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5cr per film pic.twitter.com/amyyz5iTEP — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) February 6, 2024

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, garnered mixed reviews upon its release. The film's portrayal of themes and characters sparked controversy, with some criticizing its perceived misogyny. The plot revolves around a son's obsessive relationship with his father, diving into complex familial dynamics.