Makers of 'Animal' reschedule release date for a more polished experience

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 03:30 PM IST
Animal movie
he film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling action film 'Animal' is set to roar as it reveals its new release date of December 1, 2023. The makers have rescheduled the film with the intention of delivering a more polished and stunning experience to the audience, ensuring their delight at the theatres.

This film has avoided theatrically clashing with the Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2' and the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' both of which are legacy films.

'Animal', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri, is directed by Sandeep Reddy, the director who has directed big Telugu hits such as 'Arjun Reddy' and Hindi films such as 'Kabir Singh'.

This additional time will allow the team to further refine and fine-tune the content, ensuring that every aspect of the film meets the highest standards of excellence. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
(With IANS inputs)

