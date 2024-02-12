Vijay should make his political plans clear: Actor Sarathkumar

Thalapathy Vijay has officially launched his political party, 'Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam', ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, actor Sarathkumar was asked for his thoughts on Vijay's entry into politics. He expressed his hope that more young people would participate in politics.

Sarathkumar stated, "I can only say that I hope Vijay succeeds in politics. He has mentioned that his party plans to contest in the 2026 elections. There are still three more years until then."

Furthermore, Sarathkumar emphasized the importance of communicating their plans and stances to the public. He said he believes that it is ultimately up to the people to decide whether to support Vijay and his party.