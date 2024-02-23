Malayalam
Netizens react after Tamil movie analyst degrades Malayalam cinema

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 23, 2024 05:31 PM IST
A Tamil movie analyst has drawn flak on X, formerly Twitter, for criticising the Malayalam film industry. According to PRO and movie analyst Karthik Ravivarma, Malayalam filmmakers are hyping the boxing office collection reports, adding there is nothing much to celebrate about the industry.

According to him, only four Malayalam movies, out of the 220 movies released in Mollywood in 2023, were hits. Ravivarma's statement comes at a time when the latest Malayalam movies, including 'Premalu', 'Bramayugam' and 'Manjummel Boys' are having a dream run at the box office.

The comment, however, did not go down well with many X users, including Tamilians, who argued that Malayalam always wins in terms of content. “The Malayalam film industry has a huge following across India because of the kind of films it produces. What an unwarranted statement,” wrote one X user.

2023 was not a good year for Mollywood as most of the films that hit theatres failed to do good business in theatres. Only four films -- Mammootty-starrer 'Kannur Squad' and 'Kaathal-The Core', the Shane Nigam, Antony Pepe-starrer 'RDX' and 'Romancham' managed to rake good numbers at the box office.

