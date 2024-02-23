The weekend is the time to catch up with some of the latest movies and web series in various languages. Here's a list of new OTT releases that will help make your viewing experience easier.

Malaikottai Vaaliban (Malayalam)

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery features Mohanlal as a legendary wrestler whose fame reaches far and wide with his exploits. The movie was largely shot in Rajasthan and also stars Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi, Sonali Kulkarni, among others in the lead. The cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan provides a wholesome experience.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from February 23

Poacher (Malayalam, Hindi, English)

Poacher is a compelling investigative crime series that unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The eight-episode crime drama features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Poacher is written, created, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta. Actor Alia Bhatt is the Executive Producer of the series. The Amazon Original series unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Streaming on Prime Video from February 23

Can I Tell You A Secret (English)

The series revolves around cyber-bullying and how a group of women are targeted by an unknown person after they reveal details about their professional and personal lives on social media. They also soon become victims of stalking. The series is divided into two episodes and is directed by Liza Williams.

Streaming on Netflix from February 21

Sound Of Freedom (English)

This thriller film starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp revolves around Tim Ballard, a former US government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia. After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, Ballard learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Streaming on Prime Video

Antony (Telugu Dubbed)

Malayalam movie Antony stars Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Asha Sharath and Chemban Vinod Jose and revolves around a man whose life changes when a teenage girl is suddenly put under his care. The film is directed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy.

Streaming on Aha from February 23