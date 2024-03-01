Malayalam
Jiiva's ‘legendary encounter’ with Rajinikanth in shuttle as superstar flies economy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 01, 2024 12:12 PM IST
Rajinikanth, Jiiva
Rajinikanth, Jiiva. Photo: Instagram/Jiiva
Topic | Entertainment News

Rajinikanth's recent pictures of flying in economy class have sparked a buzz on social media. However, actor Jiiva added to the excitement by sharing a video of his interaction with the superstar during a shuttle ride together. Jiiva, clearly starstruck, took to Instagram to share the moment, capturing their casual conversation. The clip features Rajinikanth standing in the shuttle, dressed casually, with Jiiva standing beside him, both engaged in conversation.

Jiiva captioned the video: “Flying high with superstar Rajinikanth and the Chennai Rhinos team! #legendaryencounter #flightwithicons #CCL #ChennaiRhinos #ActorLife #Cricketfever #CelebrityCricketLeague.”
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial 'Lal Salaam'.
The actor is currently shooting for ‘Vettaiyan’.
Jiiva, whose latest offering was ‘Yatra 2’, will next be seen in 'Methavi'.
(With IANS inputs)

