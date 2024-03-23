Anurag Kashyap voices frustration over 'mediocre' new talent, introduces meeting rates

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for introducing numerous newcomers to the film industry, recently expressed his hesitation to continue supporting new talent. On Saturday, he took to Instagram to share his dissatisfaction with the quality of content produced by these newcomers, describing it as 'mediocre'.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kashyap conveyed his sentiments with a straightforward caption: "And I mean it Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity, and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts (sic)."

His statement further elaborated, "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**. So, now onwards, I don't want to waste my time meeting random people who think they are creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half an hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f** away. And all paid in advance. (sic)."