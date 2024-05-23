Ilayaraja issues legal notice to 'Manjummel Boys' producers for unauthorized use of 'Kanmani' song

Music director Ilayaraja has sent a notice to the producers of the Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys' for using a song he composed for the 1991 Kamal Haasan movie 'Gunaa'. The notice was addressed to Soubin Shahir, who also played a key role in the movie as well as Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony of Parava Films.

Ilayaraja asserted that he holds all legal, moral, and special rights to the song 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan'. The notice states, "Our client reserves the right to initiate appropriate legal actions for the improper and unauthorized use of the song in the said cinematographic film, which is his original musical work."

The notice further explains that the song was commercially exploited without authorization and without paying royalties or licensing fees to Ilayaraja. Consequently, the counsel has called upon the film's producers to either obtain permission from Ilayaraja or remove the song from their movie and compensate him for the unauthorized usage.