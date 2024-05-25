Bishop Joseph Kariyil has criticised films like 'Aavesham' and 'Manjummel Boys', stating that recent Malayalam movies have been promoting violence and alcohol use.

The Catholic priest, during an event organised for children, also came down heavily against the 'Illuminati' song from the Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Aavesham'. He said the Illuminati was a cult that sought to destroy the values and traditions followed by the Church in the name of enlightenment, and drew comparisons with the Free Masons.

“'Aavesham' sends out a wrong message. The boys bunk their classes and leave the hostel to hang out at the bar. It is a movie that depicts violence and alcohol abuse,” he told the young participants.

“If you look at it closely, 'Premalu' too depicts violence and booze. Though 'Manjummel Boys' may be considered as a movie that celebrates friendship, you see the youths constantly drinking and puking while on the way to the Gunaa Caves. The makers include disclaimers once in a while to remind the audience that smoking and drinking are injurious to health,” he said, rejecting all the recent super hit Malayalam movies.

While the recent Malayalam releases have initiated discussions over violence and alcohol abuse, many argue that films should only be seen as sources of entertainment.