The last schedule of Fahadh’s 'Paachuvum Albudha Vilakkum' begins

The last schedule of Akhil Sathyan’s ‘Pachuvum Albudha Vilakkum’ starring Fahadh Faasil has started in Kochi. Earlier they had finished its first schedule in Mumbai and Kochi. This schedule will be finished in Palakkad and Goa.

Though the film was earlier meant to be a Christmas release, it seems like the release will extend to the next holiday season. Mukesh, Innocent, and a host of new actors are making an appearance in the film. The film is produced by Sethu Mannarkkadu under the banner of Full-moon cinema. The shoot will wrap up by November last week.

Tamil music director Justin Prabhakar will be doing the music for the film. The cinematography is by Sharan Velayudhan. The production designer is Rajeevan. The costume is by Uthara Menon, Sync sound by Anil Radhakrishnan, art by Aji Kuttiyani, Production Controller Biju Thomas, Sound mix by Sinoy Joseph, Makeup Pandiyan, Stills by Momi, Associate director Aaron Mathew and lyrics by Manu Manjith.

Akhil Sathyan’s twin brother Anoop Sathyan’s debut feature ‘Varane Aavishyamundu’ was a super hit. With this Sathyan Anthikad’s second son is also venturing into film direction. Akhil who has worked as his father’s associate has made National award-winning documentaries. This is one of the rare documentaries in India that was screened at Netflix headquarters and directed by Telecom.