Kerala Assembly session begins, spirited protest by Oppn mars Governor's address

Thiruvananthapuram: The last session of the current Kerala Legislative Assembly commenced here on Friday morning with the Governor's address, a week after an unusual day's gathering when the House passed a resolution seeking the scrapping of the controversial central farm laws.

On Friday, the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted the Governor's speech after staging a boisterous protest inside the Assembly.

The UDF legislators had come armed with banners and placards that were especially critical of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Finding that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in traditional Kerala attire, was determined not to be distracted, the UDF legislators even trooped to the well of the House shouting slogans against the Pinarayi Vijayan government which they termed the most corrupt ever.

The Governor, however, went on reading from his address unruffled, and in between, in a schoolmasterly tone, kept reminding the sloganeering UDF legislators to allow him to carry out his constitutional duty. "I am doing my constitutional duty. No obstruction should be created while the Governor is performing his constitutional duty," the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with Spreaker P Sreeramakrishnan welcomes Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to Kerala Assembly on Friday.

Even when the UDF legislators shouted at the Governor to get his attention, Khan responded like a teacher who was least bothered about the unruly members of his class. "You have already made your point. You have made it known. Let me now do my constitutional duty," he asked Congress MLA V T Balram. Balram was the closest to the Governor, right below the Speaker's podium from where the Governor was delivering his address. "This is unfair, sir," he was heard saying.

Just when it looked that the UDF legislators would step up their protest, invite strong censure from the Governor and then play the victim card, senior Congress MLA P T Thomas asked the members in the well of the House to return. And then, the opposition members trooped out of the House.

The Governor carried on untroubled. He gave a glimpse of the fiscal crisis Kerala has found itself in after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state is staring at a loss of Rs 80,000 crore owing to the year-long crisis.

Opposition leaders protesting outside the Kerala Assembly.

He said Kerala would suffer a double whammy on account of a dip in own revenue collection and a reduction in central devolution, both as a result of the withering effects of the pandemic.

The Governor then extolled the LDF government on the way it dealt with the pandemic. "My government has taken up this challenge squarely and promised that no one will go hungry during the lockdown," the Governor said.

Detailing various pro-people measures taken by the Vijayan government, the Governor said the state started community kitchens for the needy to ensure that none went hungry during the lockdown, ensured that treatment for COVID- 19 is being given free, and kits are being distributed to all ration card holders.

Kerala was also the first state to announce a pandemic relief package of Rs 20,000 crore. The southern state also declared floor price of 16 vegetables produced in the state, he said.

Almost 9 per cent of the state's population is living abroad and with nearly six lakh immigrants returning due to the impact of COVID-19, it will hamper the flow of remittances, causing a severe impact on the state's economy, he said.

The session began with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. All the members were undergone antigen test as early as 7 am. Tests will also take place on January 11 and 18.

The members, who were provided with N-95 masks and gloves, also undergone thermal scanning before entering the House.

Last week, the Assembly had met for a one-day special session on December 31 and passed a unanimous resolution seeking scrapping of the three contentious farm laws passed by the centre.

The session will conclude on January 28.

Budget on Jan 15

The last budget of the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which would be vote on account, will be presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on January 15.

The LDF government, which is hoping to break the jinx and ride back to power for a second term, is expected to line up new proposals and projects for the state's development, launch people-friendly schemes, besides announcing sops for various sections with an eye on the assembly elections due by April-May this year.