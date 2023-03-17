Malayalam
Sabha TV to have editorial board; assembly secretary to be named chief editor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 17, 2023 09:55 AM IST
Sabha TV | (Video grab - Manorama News)
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Sabha TV, the video streaming platform under the Kerala government, will have a nine-member editorial board soon. The assembly secretary will head the board as the chief editor. The government has taken the decision to monitor the programmes aired through Sabha TV.

Earlier, Sabha TV stopped shooting programmes after facing financial loss.

Meanwhile, the opposition alleged that Sabha TV's broadcasting is arbitrary in nature. Protesting against the government's decision to block the Opposition's agitation in the Assembly, UDF MLAs Roji M John, M Vincent, Mons Joseph and Abid Hussain Thangal have decided to resign from the high-level committee of the Sabha TV on Thursday.

The UDF leaders alleged that Sabha TV did not stream the opposition leader's speech.

