Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) has come up with a project to rejuvenate 21 polluted rivers in Kerala.

The KIIDC is a special purpose vehicle of the Water Resources Department. The project would be implemented by including students and teachers of 30-odd engineering colleges.

The project is being implemented as per the instructions of the National Green Tribunal and would be supervised by Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose.

The public can also take in part in this mission to rejuvenate the rivers. Names and ideas can be sent in for this, KIIDC MD N Prasanth has said. The names should appeal to the young generation.

Email: ngt.kiidc@gmail.com