District Enforcement team authorised to seize vehicles for dumping waste, arrest culprits

Kochi: The state government has authorised newly-formed enforcement teams in each district to seize vehicles dumping waste illegally and to arrest the culprits with the help of the police.

Special squads have been formed across the state to detect violations in waste management. One squad has been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts, while two squads have been deployed in each of the remaining districts of the state.

The team, led by an officer from the Internal Vigilance wing, includes the District Shuchitwa Mission Enforcement Officer, an officer nominated by the LSG Joint Director, a police officer under the jurisdiction of the respective LSG institution, and a representative (technical expert) from the Pollution Control Board. The officials will be rotated every six months.

The team is authorized to detect violations, conduct raids and inspections, seize illegally dumped waste, penalise the culprits, seize banned plastic products, and dispose of them.