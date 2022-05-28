Kerala govt to crack down on noise pollution by places of worship

Thiruvananthapuram: Noise pollution from places of worship has become a sensitive issue with communal overtones and law and order repercussions as recent events in a few parts of the country suggest. Taking cue, the Kerala government has directed the State Police Chief to strictly enforce the restrictions regarding use of loudspeakers at places of worship.

The home department issued the order after the Kerala State Commission for Child Rights pointed out that though the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) (Amendment) Rules came into effect in 2020, the norms are yet to be implemented effectively in the state.

The noise pollution restriction rules are applicable to temple festivals and all other religious functions.

The order made it clear that the excessive noise pollution was causing several health-related problems for children, elderly and patients. As per the central rules of 2020, loudspeakers cannot be used in public places without prior permission of the government.

Barring auditoriums, conference halls, reception halls and venues of emergency meetings, use of loudspeakers is banned between 10pm and 6am.