COVID-19: 5,610 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 6,653 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: With 5,610 coronavirus positive cases on Friday, Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases in the country.
Kerala has been reporting as many or more recoveries as new cases for the past several days and the active case pool which had been on the rise has since then dropped to less than 70,000 cases.
The total caseload has mounted to 9,56,412, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press meet.
As many as 6,653 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries so far to 8,84,542.
In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 91,931 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 6.10 per cent.
With 19 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,832.
Of the positive cases, 28 are health workers, 101 had come from outside the state and 5,131 had been infected through contact. The source of infection of 350 among them is unknown.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Ernakulam- 714 (687 through contact)
Kozhikode- 706 (688)
Malappuram- 605 (577)
Pathanamthitta- 521 (478)
Thrissur- 495 (485)
Kottayam- 458 (421)
Thiruvananthapuram- 444 (332)
Kollam- 391 (383)
Alappuzha- 310 (301)
Kannur- 253 (209)
Idukki- 232 (218)
Palakkad- 219 (108)
Wayanad- 163 (154)
Kasaragod- 99 (90)
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram- 416
Kollam- 781
Pathanamthitta- 467
Alappuzha- 594
Kottayam- 466
Idukki- 330
Ernakulam- 802
Thrissur- 494
Palakkad- 203
Malappuram- 538
Kozhikode- 809
Wayanad- 354
Kannur- 354
Kasaragod- 45
Testing and quarantine
A total of 2,15,653 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,04,693 are under home or institutional quarantine and 10,960 are in hospitals.
1,540 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.
So far, 99,48,005 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
On Friday, 34 more regions have been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 425 in the state.