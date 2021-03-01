Malayalam
Vishwas Mehta takes charge as new Chief Information Commissioner of Kerala

Published: March 01, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Monday took charge as the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of the State Information Commission.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath to Mehta at a function here, in which several government official took part.

A 1986 batch IAS officer hailing from Rajasthan, Mehta retired from his decades-long bureaucratic career on Sunday.

Besides being the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Mehta had also served the state and Central governments in various capacities, including Collector of Wayanad and Idukki districts and Joint secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Tourism Director in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

