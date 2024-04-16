BJP says 40,000 bogus votes in TVM, complains to collector

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that there were around 40,000 duplicate votes in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. A delegation of senior National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, led by BJP district president and NDA election convenor V V Rajesh, met district collector Geromic George and submitted a formal complaint in this regard. The complaint was based on a study reportedly conducted by the BJP in the constituency.

Registered on behalf of the NDA's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the complaint emphasised the urgent need to address the issue of bogus votes. The delegation expressed disappointment at the lack of action taken even after evidence was handed over to the Election Commission of India.

The BJP has blamed both its rivals for the creation of bogus votes. The party alleged that if the duplicate votes were still not removed from the voters' list it was only because the Congress and the CPM had colluded with certain corrupt and pliable election officials. The party's district president, V V Rajesh, stressed the need for immediate action to preserve the integrity and transparency of the electoral system and democratic principles.

"The delegation demands swift detection and removal of duplicate votes from the voters' list, along with stringent measures against those responsible for fraudulent activities. With elections approaching, the NDA demands transparency and fairness in the electoral process," a statement released to the media said.

The BJP National Executive Committee Member K K Krishnadas, and Anoop Antony Joseph, BJP State Committee Member accompanied Rajesh.