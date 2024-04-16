Drunk at work: 26 KSRTC employees fired, 74 suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: Action was taken against 100 Kerala State Regional Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees who turned up for work drunk. While 74 permanent staff were suspended from service, 26 temporary employees were dismissed.

A hundred cases of arriving for duty drunk and possession of alcohol during duty were reported in 60 units of KSRTC in an inspection carried out by the Vigilance Department from April 1 to 15.

As per the report, one station master, two vehicle supervisors, one security sergeant, nine permanent mechanics, one substitute mechanic, 22 permanent conductors, nine substitute conductors, one Swift conductor, 39 permanent drivers, 10 substitute drivers and five Swift driver-cum-conductors were found guilty of being under the influence of alcohol or possessing liquor during duty.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar had earlier instructed that barring women employees, staff should be assigned to duty only after ensuring they aren't under the influence of alcohol.