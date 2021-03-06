Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

5 ministers, Speaker set to sit out of electoral arena as CPM enforces two-term norm strictly

CPM
Our Correspondent
Published: March 06, 2021 02:48 PM IST Updated: March 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

Thiruvananthapuram: Five CPM ministers and the Speaker are unlikely to make it to the candidate list of the party for the April 6 Kerala Assembly Election as the leading ruling party in the state has decided to harshly implement the own norm of barring its legislators or former candidates from contesting again if they had contested two times on the trot. This has upset the party cadre and office in several parts of the state as their favourite leader may have to sit out of the poll fray.

Though it was earlier decided that CPM candidates who had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha election also need not be considered for the state polls as per this regulation, an exemption has been given to P Rajeev, K N Balagopal, V N Vasavan and M B Rajesh.

Rajeev is set to contest from the Kalamassery assembly constituency and Balagopal from the Kottarakkara seat. Vasavan will be in the fray from Ettumanoor and  Rajesh from Thrithala.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ministers excluded

Ministers E P Jayarajan, A K Balan, Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran, C Raveendranath and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan won't get the official nomination to contest as per the two-term condition. 

Some members in the party state committee disagreed with this drastic move as they feared a backlash. The leadership explained that the last state committee meet itself had decided to strictly implement the two-term norm to exclude those who had successive terms twice or more.

Among leaders who are part of the CPM Central Committee and the state Secretariat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister KK Shailaja, Minister T P Ramakrishnan, Minister M M Mani, M V Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, K N Balagopal and P Rajeev will contest the polls.

Instead of Minister A K Balan, his wife and former health department director Dr P K Jameela is set to become the candidate in Tharoor. She is the daughter of (late) PK Kunjachan, who was a CPM central committee member. R Bindu, the wife of LDF convenor and CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan, is likely to be the candidate in Irinjalakuda.

Shoranur MLA PK Shashi, against whom the party had taken action over sexual assault allegations, also was omitted. 

The state committee also raised doubts over whether there was adequate women representation on the list. 

The district and block committees would discuss the state committee's instructions on Saturday and Sunday. Subsequently, the state secretariat that will meet again on Monday will finalise the list.

The list of probable candidates as of early Saturday is below. Revisions are likely in the days leading to the release of the final candidate list which is expected on March 11.

List of probable CPM candidates

1) Thiruvananthapuram district

Parassala - C K Hareendran

Neyyattinkara - K Ansalan 

Vattiyoorkavu - V K Prasanth

Kattakada - I B Satheesh 

Nemom - V Sivankutty 

Kazhakkootam - Kadakampally Surendran 

Varkala - V Joy 

Vamanapuram - D K Murali 

Attingal - O S Ambika 

Aruvikkara - G Stephen

2) Kollam district

Kundara - J Mercykutty Amma

Kottarakkara - K N Balagopal

Eravipuram  - M Noushad

Kollam - M Mukesh

Chavara -  Dr V Sujith (Son of  N Vijayan Pillai, MLA, who passed away in 2020. A decision on allotting him CPM party symbol is awaited.)

3) Pathanamthitta district

Aranmula - Veena George

Konni - K U Jenish Kumar

4) Alappuzha district

Alappuzha - P P Chitharanjan

Ambalapuzha - H Salam

Kayamkulam - U Prathibha

Chengannur - Saji Cherian

Aroor - Daleema Jojo

Mavelikkara - Arun Kumar (Change could be expected.)

5) Kottayam district

Kottayam - K Anil Kumar

Ettumanoor - V N Vasavan

Puthuppally - Jaick C Thomas

6) Idukki district 

Udumbanchola - M M Mani

Devikulam - A Raja  (Change could be expected.)

7) Ernakulam district

Kochi - K J Maxi

Vypin - K N Unnikrishnan

Thrikkakara - Dr J Jacob

Thrippunithura - M Swaraj

Kalamassery - P Rajeev

Kothamangalam - Antony John

Kunnathunad - P V Sreenijan

Aluva - Shelna Nishad

Ernakulam - Shaji George

8) Thrissur district

Chalakudy - U P Joseph

Irinjalakuda - Dr R Bindu

Wadakkanchery - Xavier Chittilappilly

Manalur - MUrali Perunelly 

Chelakkara - U R Pradeep

Puthukad - K K Ramachandran

Kunnamkulam - A C Moideen

9) Palakkad district

Alathur - K D Prasenan

Nemara - K Babu

Malampuzha - A Prabhakaran

Kongad - P P Sumod

Tharoor - Dr P K Jameela

Ottapalam - P Unni ( Change could be expected as DYFI state vice-president K Premkumar is also under consideration.)

Thrithala - M B Rajesh

Palakkad - No decision yet. 

10) Malappuram district

Thavanoor - K T Jaleel

Ponnani - P Nandakumar /T M Siddique

Kondotty - K P Sulaiman Haji (expat businessman)

Perinthalmanna - K P Muhammed Musthafa (ex-chairman Malappuram Municipality.)

Nilambur - P V Anwar

Mankada - T K Rasheed Ali

Wandoor - P Mithuna

Malappuram - V P Anil

11) Kozhikode district

Perambra - T P Ramakrishnan

Beypore - P A Mohammed Riyas

Balussery - K M Sachin Dev

Thiruvambady - Gireesh John / Linto Joseph

Kunnamangalam - P T A Rahim

Koduvally - Karat Razack 

Kozhikode - No decision yet. 

Koyilandy -  No decision yet. 

12) Wayanad district

Mananthavady - O R Kelu

13) Kannur district 

Dharmadom - Pinarayi Vijayan

Payyannur - T I Madhusudhanan

Kalliasseri - M Vijin

Azhikode - K V Sumesh

Mattannur - K K Shailaja

Thalassery - A N Shamseer

Taliparamba - M V Govindan

Peravoor - No decision yet. 

14) Kasaragod  district 

Udma - C H Kunhambu

Trikaripur - M Rajagopalan

Manjeswaram - No decision yet. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.