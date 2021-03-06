5 ministers, Speaker set to sit out of electoral arena as CPM enforces two-term norm strictly

Thiruvananthapuram: Five CPM ministers and the Speaker are unlikely to make it to the candidate list of the party for the April 6 Kerala Assembly Election as the leading ruling party in the state has decided to harshly implement the own norm of barring its legislators or former candidates from contesting again if they had contested two times on the trot. This has upset the party cadre and office in several parts of the state as their favourite leader may have to sit out of the poll fray.

Though it was earlier decided that CPM candidates who had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha election also need not be considered for the state polls as per this regulation, an exemption has been given to P Rajeev, K N Balagopal, V N Vasavan and M B Rajesh.



Rajeev is set to contest from the Kalamassery assembly constituency and Balagopal from the Kottarakkara seat. Vasavan will be in the fray from Ettumanoor and Rajesh from Thrithala.



Ministers excluded



Ministers E P Jayarajan, A K Balan, Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran, C Raveendranath and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan won't get the official nomination to contest as per the two-term condition.



Some members in the party state committee disagreed with this drastic move as they feared a backlash. The leadership explained that the last state committee meet itself had decided to strictly implement the two-term norm to exclude those who had successive terms twice or more.



Among leaders who are part of the CPM Central Committee and the state Secretariat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister KK Shailaja, Minister T P Ramakrishnan, Minister M M Mani, M V Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, K N Balagopal and P Rajeev will contest the polls.



Instead of Minister A K Balan, his wife and former health department director Dr P K Jameela is set to become the candidate in Tharoor. She is the daughter of (late) PK Kunjachan, who was a CPM central committee member. R Bindu, the wife of LDF convenor and CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan, is likely to be the candidate in Irinjalakuda.



Shoranur MLA PK Shashi, against whom the party had taken action over sexual assault allegations, also was omitted.



The state committee also raised doubts over whether there was adequate women representation on the list.



The district and block committees would discuss the state committee's instructions on Saturday and Sunday. Subsequently, the state secretariat that will meet again on Monday will finalise the list.



The list of probable candidates as of early Saturday is below. Revisions are likely in the days leading to the release of the final candidate list which is expected on March 11.

List of probable CPM candidates

1) Thiruvananthapuram district



Parassala - C K Hareendran



Neyyattinkara - K Ansalan

Vattiyoorkavu - V K Prasanth

Kattakada - I B Satheesh

Nemom - V Sivankutty

Kazhakkootam - Kadakampally Surendran

Varkala - V Joy

Vamanapuram - D K Murali

Attingal - O S Ambika

Aruvikkara - G Stephen

2) Kollam district



Kundara - J Mercykutty Amma



Kottarakkara - K N Balagopal

Eravipuram - M Noushad

Kollam - M Mukesh

Chavara - Dr V Sujith (Son of N Vijayan Pillai, MLA, who passed away in 2020. A decision on allotting him CPM party symbol is awaited.)

3) Pathanamthitta district



Aranmula - Veena George



Konni - K U Jenish Kumar

4) Alappuzha district



Alappuzha - P P Chitharanjan



Ambalapuzha - H Salam

Kayamkulam - U Prathibha

Chengannur - Saji Cherian

Aroor - Daleema Jojo

Mavelikkara - Arun Kumar (Change could be expected.)

5) Kottayam district



Kottayam - K Anil Kumar



Ettumanoor - V N Vasavan

Puthuppally - Jaick C Thomas

6) Idukki district



Udumbanchola - M M Mani



Devikulam - A Raja (Change could be expected.)

7) Ernakulam district



Kochi - K J Maxi



Vypin - K N Unnikrishnan

Thrikkakara - Dr J Jacob

Thrippunithura - M Swaraj

Kalamassery - P Rajeev

Kothamangalam - Antony John

Kunnathunad - P V Sreenijan

Aluva - Shelna Nishad

Ernakulam - Shaji George

8) Thrissur district



Chalakudy - U P Joseph



Irinjalakuda - Dr R Bindu

Wadakkanchery - Xavier Chittilappilly

Manalur - MUrali Perunelly

Chelakkara - U R Pradeep

Puthukad - K K Ramachandran

Kunnamkulam - A C Moideen

9) Palakkad district



Alathur - K D Prasenan



Nemara - K Babu

Malampuzha - A Prabhakaran

Kongad - P P Sumod

Tharoor - Dr P K Jameela

Ottapalam - P Unni ( Change could be expected as DYFI state vice-president K Premkumar is also under consideration.)

Thrithala - M B Rajesh

Palakkad - No decision yet.

10) Malappuram district



Thavanoor - K T Jaleel



Ponnani - P Nandakumar /T M Siddique

Kondotty - K P Sulaiman Haji (expat businessman)

Perinthalmanna - K P Muhammed Musthafa (ex-chairman Malappuram Municipality.)

Nilambur - P V Anwar

Mankada - T K Rasheed Ali

Wandoor - P Mithuna

Malappuram - V P Anil

11) Kozhikode district



Perambra - T P Ramakrishnan



Beypore - P A Mohammed Riyas

Balussery - K M Sachin Dev

Thiruvambady - Gireesh John / Linto Joseph

Kunnamangalam - P T A Rahim

Koduvally - Karat Razack

Kozhikode - No decision yet.

Koyilandy - No decision yet.

12) Wayanad district



Mananthavady - O R Kelu



13) Kannur district



Dharmadom - Pinarayi Vijayan



Payyannur - T I Madhusudhanan

Kalliasseri - M Vijin

Azhikode - K V Sumesh

Mattannur - K K Shailaja

Thalassery - A N Shamseer

Taliparamba - M V Govindan

Peravoor - No decision yet.

14) Kasaragod district



Udma - C H Kunhambu



Trikaripur - M Rajagopalan

Manjeswaram - No decision yet.