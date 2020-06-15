MG Radhakrishnan's wife and artist Padmaja passes away

Music director MG Radhakrishnan’s wife Padmaja Radhakrishnan passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 68. She breathed her last following a cardiac arrest.

Padmaja Radhakrishnan has penned the lyrics for the movie Mr Bean, which was released in 2013.

Padmaja's son MR Rajakrishnan is a sound designer in Chennai, while daughter Karthika is settled in Dubai.

Meanwhile, MG Radhakrishnan, the creator of many evergreen melodies died on 2 July, 2010. Noted playback singer MG Sreekumar is his younger brother and Carnatic vocalist K Omanakkutty his sister.

Radhakrishnan was born into a music family and his father Malabar Gopalan Nair was a renowned musician. It was he who introduced many singers in Malayalam filmdom including KS Chitra and Arundhathi.

Radhakrishnan had began his music career after being posted as music director with All India Radio in 1962 and since then his wife Padmaja had been a constant pillar of support for him.

Padmaja was a notable presence in the cultural and literary sphere as well.