Sharjah Malayali businessman's death a case of suicide: Police

Sharjah: The death of a Malayali businessman after he fell from a multi-storeyed tower in Sharjah was a case of suicide, the Sharjah police have said. They said they are yet to ascertain why TP Ajith (55) ended his own life and that they are investigating.

Ajith, who stayed in a villa in Dubai Meadows and belonged to TP House in Chirakkal at Panankavu in Kannur, jumped from the multi-storeyed building on Monday morning and his body was found on Abdul Nasser Street in Sharjah, the police said.

Ajith had been living in the United Arab Emirates for 30 years. He was the director of Dubai-based Space Solutions International Group. There is a godown, the logistic department, a workshop and a cold storage facility beneath Space Solutions International.

Ajith was also the director of Kerala Premier League (KPL - Dubai), a Twenty20 cricket tournament.

Relatives said he was well off financially.

On Monday, he reached Sharjah from Dubai before jumping from the building in Abdul Nasser Street, which falls under the limits of Al Buhairah police station. He was immediately rushed to the Al Qassimi Hospital but he could not be saved. The body was then shifted to the forensic laboratory.

His family resides in Dubai. He is survived by wife Bindu, son Amar, who was looking after the business with Ajith after completing his engineering studies, and daughter Lakshmi, a student.

Ajith had recently bought a house in Kannur.

Malayalee community in shock



The news of Ajith’s suicide has come as a shock to the Malayali community, which is reeling under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is yet to come to terms with the death of Joy Arakkal, another businessman in the UAE from Kerala.



Arakkal, who hailed from Mananthavady in Wayanad, also ended his own life by jumping from a multi-storeyed tower in Business Bay in Dubai. The managing director of the Dubai-based Innova Group of Companies committed suicide due to a crisis in his business, the police said.

Arakkal, a billionaire who was known for his philanthropic work in his native place and in the UAE, committed suicide on April 23. He was buried at the cemetery of St. Joseph's Cathedral Church in Mananthavady. Those who knew him are still clueless about why he ended his life.

The similarity of Ajith’s death to that of Arakkal’s and the fact that the two were of similar age is perhaps just a coincidence.

Ajith wondered why Arakkal committed suicide



According to Ajith’s friend, when he got the news of Arakkal’s death, he wondered why he, Arakkal, would commit suicide. He said that Arakkal should never have taken such a step and that a businessperson should have the mental strength to overcome any difficulty, Ajith’s friends said.



Ajith was going through some mental stress due to problems caused by the COVID pandemic, a friend said not wanting to be named. But it never seemed like he was facing any financial crisis, the friend said.

His Space Max Contracting was a well-known entity in the construction business. The company was renowned for the metal doors it made for super-hypermarkets and warehousing facilities.