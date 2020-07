Four Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus in the Gulf region on Sunday and one in Karnataka.

Kollam Karunagappally native Sainudheen Kunju, 65 and Wayanad native Ashraf, 48 died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Thrissur native John, 67, and Thrissur Irinjalakkuda native Joy, 62, passed away in Oman.

Kasaragod native Muhammed Kunji, 48, died in Gadag, Karnataka.