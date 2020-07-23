'Gold syndicate' of TVPM officers likely abetted smuggling through diplomatic bag: DRI

Kochi: The gold smuggling racket recently quashed by the Customs likely enjoyed the patronage of government officers and top cops as reports on the ongoing probe suggest. Even as it is alleged accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair enjoyed the timely help from police officials and bureaucrats, an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) points to the existence of a Thiruvananthapuram-based ‘gold syndicate’ consisting of top officials and its role in executing the plan to smuggle the precious metal through the diplomatic route.

The DRI is India’s main agency that looks into smuggling, narcotics and economic crimes.

The DRI has found that 705 kg gold was earlier smuggled through the Thiruvananthapuram airport with the connivance of Superintendent of Customs S P Radhakrishnan. It had earlier been reported that only 25 kg gold had been smuggled with his help.

The role of top customs official first came to light when gold smuggled by Serena Shaji, who runs a beauty salon in Dubai, and her accomplice was seized in May last year.

The case had shaken Indian officials after it was revealed that a Pakistani national was also part of the smuggling operations. The DRI had got details of the Pakistani national from Serena. He was identified as one Nadeem after an investigation based on the details obtained from Serena.

Radhakrishnan is currently in preventive detention under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA).

A large amount of gold was smuggled between January and May in 2019 with the help of Radhakrishnan much before a smuggling racket was busted by the Customs after 30 kg gold was seized from a diplomatic bag at the Trivandrum International Airport early this month.

The DRI got the first indication of the Thiruvananthapuram ‘gold syndicate’ from Radhakrishnan's statements. The agency has concluded that the gold smuggling racket carried out new experiments, including using the diplomatic channels, with the help of the syndicate.

One of the arrested accused in the latest smuggling case has told investigators that he was able to smuggle in more gold in less time with the connivance of top officials.

Another experienced hand

Meanwhile, Customs officials have established that Hamsath Abdulsalam, who was arrested in the recent UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, was involved in previous cases as well.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is looking into the case pertaining to the seizure of 30 kg gold from the UAE diplomatic baggage, will question him based on the information gathered by the DRI.

Abdulsalam (57), also known as Kunjumon, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Customs officials recorded his arrest on Wednesday.

He is a resident of Pulikuthu House, Veembur, Manjeri, Malappuram.

According to the Customs’ remand report, Abdulsalam’s involvement in the recent case was revealed by Edakandan Saithalavi of Vengara, who was arrested earlier in the case. The report said that, according to Saithalvi, Abdulsalam had participated in the meetings to hatch the smuggling conspiracy.

The Customs has also obtained information that Abdusalam, who has been charged under COFEPOSA in earlier cases, put his own money for the smuggling operations.

The department has so far arrested 14 people in the case. Its interrogation of KT Ramees, a Malappuram native who was taken into custody on July 12, continues.

As reported earlier Ramees and Sandeep Nair had been involved in gold smuggling for several years and nearly 200 kg was sneaked in by their gang through the diplomatic route.